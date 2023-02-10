Rupee rises further

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the second consecutive session on Thursday due to optimism about the resumption of the International Monetary Fund loan programme.

The rupee rose by 1.97 percent or Rs5.50 against the dollar in the open market. It ended at 273.50, compared with Wednesday's close of 279 on Wednesday.

The local currency gained 1.04 percent or 2.82 rupees to close at 270.51 per dollar in the interbank market.

Dealers said the rupee strengthened against the dollar as a result of market anticipation that the staff-level agreement with the IMF to revive a $6.5 billion bailout package would occur soon.

“There are expectations that tonight there could be a positive announcement on the IMF front. The same is being reflected in the currency and stock markets,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.