Algeria sentences ex-president’s brother to 12 years

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has sentenced the brother of ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to 12 years in prison for “corruption” and money laundering, local media reported on Wednesday.

The verdict against Said Bouteflika -- already serving time in a different case -- is the latest in a string of investigations into corruption during his brother´s two decades in power, launched by the judiciary since mass protests in 2019 forced the former president to resign.