Algeria sentences ex-president’s brother to 12 years

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has sentenced the brother of ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to 12 years in prison for “corruption” and money laundering, local media reported on Wednesday.
The verdict against Said Bouteflika -- already serving time in a different case -- is the latest in a string of investigations into corruption during his brother´s two decades in power, launched by the judiciary since mass protests in 2019 forced the former president to resign.
BAGHDAD: A court in Baghdad has sentenced two Iraqis to prison time over “indecent” videos on social media that...
PARIS: The Antarctic Ocean area covered by ice was the lowest on record for January, exposing Earth to even more...
BANGKOK: More than 200 children in Thailand are facing serious criminal charges, including sedition, for their role in...
YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast: Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Unesco peace prize on Wednesday for her...
ISTANBUL: Twitter became inaccessible on major Turkish mobile providers on Wednesday as online criticism mounted of...
SEOUL: South Korea´s parliament voted to impeach the country´s interior minister on Wednesday over a Halloween crowd...
Comments