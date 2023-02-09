Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.
Investors wiped out around $120 billion in value from Adani Group after claims of accounting fraud by short-seller US investment group Hindenburg Research last month. Political opponents accuse Modi of abetting Adani´s rapid rise, allowing the billionaire to unfairly win contracts and avoid proper regulatory oversight.
