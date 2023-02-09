Minsk jails Polish-Belarusian reporter for eight years

MOSCOW: Belarus on Wednesday sentenced a Polish-Belarusian journalist to eight years in prison over his critical reporting on the Moscow-aligned regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.
Supporters including Polish authorities condemned the trial. Andrzej Poczobut, a correspondent for Poland´s top daily Gazeta Wyborcza and an active member of Belarus´s Polish diaspora, was sentenced in his home city of Grodno, near the Polish border. Belarus´ top rights group Viasna said the 49-year-old was found guilty of taking part in “actions harming national security” and “inciting hatred”.
