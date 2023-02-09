Meningitis outbreak in Niger kills 18: WHO

GENEVA: At least 18 people in southeastern Niger have died of meningitis in the past three months, the WHO said on Wednesday, warning that the outbreak could spread to other countries.

Between November 1 and January 27, 559 cases of the bacterial disease were reported in Niger´s Zinder region, including 111 that were confirmed in a laboratory to be meningitis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. During the same period a year earlier, 231 cases were reported.