Denmark’s queen to undergo back operation

COPENHAGEN: Denmark´s beloved Queen Margrethe II, who at 82 is Europe´s longest serving head of state, is to undergo a major back operation, the palace said on Wednesday.

The procedure is scheduled for February 22 at the Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen´s main hospital where the queen will also convalesce. A popular figure after ruling for 51 years, she has suffered from back pain for a long time, the palace said. Margrethe last week cancelled a planned vacation in Norway.