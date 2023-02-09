Bus crashes into Montreal day care, injuring children

MONTREAL: A bus that crashed into a day care centre in a Montreal suburb on Monday left eight people seriously injured, including children, authorities told AFP.
Police did not immediately share the cause of the crash, though parents who witnessed the collision said it looked like it could have been on purpose.
“I helped subdue the driver who got off the bus,” one father told Radio Canada, crying. His wife said the man was “half undressed” and both saw him “rush deliberately into the daycare.”
