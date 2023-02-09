Muani double guides Frankfurt to German Cup quarters

BERLIN: France striker Randal Kolo Muani warned he was “getting better” after scoring two and assisting another in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-2 derby defeat of visiting Darmstadt in the German Cup on Tuesday.

The five-time Cup winners needed to come from behind for the victory and once again it was in-form Kolo Muani who proved crucial for the home side in the last 16.

“We played well and we fortunately equalised quickly, then we were able to put a lid on it,” he told Sky.

“I’m getting better at playing to my qualities.”

Despite Darmstadt sitting a division below Frankfurt, the visitors sit atop the Bundesliga 2 table and have lost only one game in all competitions this season.

Frankfurt, who have only lost once since mid-October, hit the lead after just six minutes through Kolo Muani, whose perfectly weighted header evaded the outstretched fingertips of Darmstadt keeper Marcel Schuhen.

The home side almost doubled their lead 15 minutes later through midfielder Mario Goetze, but the 2014 World Cup winner’s shot was well blocked by Schuhen at point blank range. Darmstadt then turned the game on its head, scoring twice in two minutes through Mathias Honsak to take the lead.

The first came when Darmstadt’s pressing forced Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode into an error, while the second was a length of the field effort kick-started by a long pass from Schuhen and finished by cool shot from Honsak.

With one minute before the break, Goetze found forward Rafael Borre in the box and the Columbian hammered home an equaliser.