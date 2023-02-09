Shipping lines making up to 5,000pc profit on stuck consignments: Motiwala

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala on Wednesday said shipping lines and terminal operators were making up to 5,000 percent profit on stuck-up containers as the issue remained unresolved.

Reminding that a meeting was held to resolve the stuck up containers and demurrage/detention charges, he lamented that the issue remained unresolved.

The meeting was attended by maritime and commerce minsters, secretary commerce, KPT chairman and representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan, wherein assurances were given of providing maximum relief on demurrage/detention charges; however, Motiwala said no announcement has been made in this regard so far.

This was “triggering a lot of anxiety amongst members of business and industrial community,” he added.

He was talking at a presser at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) auditorium, where he announced that the 18th My Karachi - Oasis of Harmony Exhibition 2023 would be held at the Karachi Expo Center from March 3-5, 2023.

Replying to queries, Motiwala said that due to delays in resolving the stuck-up containers issue, the cost of imported consignments has risen sharply.

The extraordinary demurrage/detention charges “have surpassed the actual value of goods inside the containers in many cases, hence, no importer finds it feasible to get the consignments cleared”, he explained.

For the past three months, around 5,630 containers have been stuck at the port “which means that the shipping companies and terminal operators have a windfall profitability of around 5,000 percent or even more”.

They have been refusing to forfeit the unusual demurrage and detention charges which, in normal circumstances, would not have been reached such an exorbitant level, Motiwala said

Although inflation was due to dollar-rupee parity, delays in release of imported consignments of pulses, grains and many other commodities was also a major reason behind sky-rocketing inflation. Moreover, the limited production activities at general and export-oriented industries due to unavailability of raw materials that were also stuck at the ports, was another key reason for inflation.

The central bank had given assurance that containers for which payments were arranged from outside Pakistan would be cleared: however, commercial banks were creating unnecessary hindrances, the BMG chairman said, adding that this has intensified the hardships for perturbed members of the business and industrial, who might soon become bankrupt.

Delays in release of payments to the suppliers was also giving a bad reputation. He said “no supplier wants to carry out any deals with Pakistani importers as the payments to suppliers have been delayed for a longer period, which was neither in favour of businesses nor the already ailing economy”.

He urged the government to take notice of the situation and pressurise the shipping lines and terminal operators to fulfil their commitment by providing maximum relief on stuck up containers so the clearance process could be expedited.

Otherwise, the former president of KCCI said businesses would be destroyed.