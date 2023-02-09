Stocks end higher as energy, technology shares shine

Stocks gained for a second straight day on Wednesday on firm rupee, and a rally in energy and technology shares also supported the border market, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 200 points or 0.48 percent to close at 41,723.32 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,848.71 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,406.04 points.

KSE-30 index also increased by 82.99 points or 0.53 percent to close at 15,745.93 points.

Traded shares rose by one million shares to 297.773 million shares from 296.595 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs12.072 billion from Rs12.519 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.532 trillion from Rs6.508 trillion. Out of 346 companies active in the session, 185 closed in green, 132 in red and 29 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed positively where the benchmark index settled 0.48 percent up.

"The market opened on a positive note continuing its positive momentum where initial gains were led by TECH stocks where SYS and TRG closed higher, further investors' interest was also witnessed in E&Ps and the pharmaceutical sector where OGDC, POL, ABOT, SEARL and GLAXO closed higher."

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Bhanero Tex., which rose by Rs76.51 to Rs1,096.61, followed by Lucky Core Ind.XD, which increased by Rs34.74 to Rs560.74. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs41.67 to Rs1,100, followed by Sapphire Tex., which decreased by Rs38.27 to Rs986.73 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market recorded a productive session. “The market opened in the green and traded within the same range as investors continued to be optimistic about the potential policy-level agreement between the government and IMF mission,” it said in a post market note.

“Due to the resolution of the Gas Circular debt, the E&P sector remained in the spotlight although volumes remained strong overall.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+77.2 points), OMCs (+46.5 points), pharmaceuticals (+44.1 points), chemical (+15.7 points), and cement (+13.1 points).

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Ltd said stocks closed bullish on strong rupee recovery on likely IMF deal and strong corporate results in the banking sector.

"Speculations over likely corporate payouts to settle circular debt crises, and restructuring debt repayments after the resumption of the IMF program helped bullish activity."

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 64.461 million shares which increased by 8 paisas to Rs1.31 per share. It was followed by Oil & Gas Dev. with 22.259 million shares that closed higher by 48 paisas to Rs99.78 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pak Petroleum, K-Electric Ltd., Ghani Glo Hol, Habib Bank, The Searle Co., Sui North Gas and Pak Refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 71.101 million shares from 77.204 million shares.