Wasa collects Rs820m revenue

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has collected over Rs820 million during January 2023. This was revealed in the progress review meeting headed by Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed here on Wednesday. All directors of operations and revenue participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the revenue department and it was told that Wasa collected Rs820.58 million revenue in January. Rs115.74 million were collected by Ravi Town, Rs95.20 million by Gulberg Town, Rs82.15 million by Ganj Bakhsh Town, Rs111.75 million by Allama Iqbal Town, Rs74.35 million by Jubilee Town, Rs 108.01 million by Shalimar Town, Rs 99.67 million by Aziz Bhatti Wagah Town and Rs 133.71 million by Nishtar Town revenue/operations teams.

The MD asked to speed up crackdown on defaulters. He was told that Rs124.18 million were recovered from defaults, which included Rs19.98 million from Nishtar Town, Rs17 million from Ravi Town, Rs11.13 million from Allama Iqbal Town, Rs15.64 million from Ganj Bakhsh Town, Rs 23.66 million from Shalimar Town, Rs 5.69 million from Jubilee Town, Rs 13.23 million from Gulberg Town, Rs 14.37 from Aziz Bhatti Wagah Town and Rs 3.48 million from Ravi Road sub division.

The MD directed all Towns Directors to conduct a thorough survey against illegal connections and aquifer connections. He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officers/officials who showed negligence in recovery and efficiency.