World fisheries, aquaculture conference begins at PU

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Zoology in collaboration with academia, government bodies, private farming sector and industry organised a two-day International Fisheries and Aquaculture Conference 2023.

The conference theme “Pakistan and China Belt and Road advancement towards modern aquaculture encompassing vide range themes related to CPEC long term plan ‘sustainable agriculture and poverty alleviation’, ‘Tourism coastal development and ocean economy’ besides sustainable development goals pertaining to aquaculture and fisheries sector’.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor, University of Education, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed, Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Director General Punjab Fisheries Board Dr Sikandar Hayat, Director of Life Science Resource Centre, Purdue University Fort Wayne, USA Prof Dr Ahmed Mustafa, Director Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute, China Dr Huaping Zhu, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Organizing Secretary Prof Dr Noor Khan, researchers from various countries, research scholars, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Prof Pasha said that Pakistan's fisheries sector was developing according to international standards. It is a very good opportunity for the experts to come together under a single roof to address the issues faced by the industries.

More initiatives should be taken by the authorities concerned for the sake of this mega industry, serving the humanities on a high ranking scale. Prof Nasim said that the promotion of research activities along with teaching benefits the society. He said that like food science and pharmaceuticals, the fisheries sector should also be brought into the mainstream, for which, the means of modern technologies will have to be used.

Young scholars should play their roles in swiping out misconceptions for the industry through a vigorous campaign on social media. Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan said that fisheries in Pakistan are becoming an international standard industry with a lot of career opportunities for students.

Dr Sikandar Hayat said that despite the limited resources, the Government has taken many measures and is making all out efforts for the development of the fisheries industry. The government will continue to support the best research projects for the development of the sector. Dr Mustafa said that the fish industry has become the 6th largest industry in the world, in which rapid development was also seen in Pakistan. Apart from protein, fish has many benefits.

He appreciated the hospitality, tourist places and foods of Pakistan. Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi thanked the dignitaries and said that stability and economy cannot be improved in the country without proper use of local resources. He said that the major object of the conference was to provide a platform to gather eminent scientists and researchers of national and international level in various disciplines of aquaculture and fisheries i.e. nutrition, fish feed industrialist, private farming sector and stakeholders from all over the world. He also prayed for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria. The conference will continue on Thursday (today).