LDA asked to complete flyover till mid-April

LAHORE:The commissioner has asked the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Engineering Wing to complete under-construction Lahore Flyover at Ferozepur Road till mid-April.

After passing through Gulab Devi Hospital underpass, the citizens were facing problems due to heavy traffic jam at the under construction flyover, he said, adding the public interest work of the citizens will not be affected by the tactic of delaying the NOCs and lack of coordination.

Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa reached the site to review the construction work of Lahore Bridge to solve the civic problems. He gave a deadline of mid-April for completion of Lahore flyover extension to the LDA.

The commissioner said the expansion of Lahore Flyover will give great relief to the citizens in terms of traffic flow. He asked the railway authorities to provide NOC Thursday (today) while the Lesco will shut down the big poles as per the schedule of the flyover contractor. He said 24 hours work should be done for timely completion of Lahore Flyover’s extension.