Partly cloudy, dry forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country. They predicted that cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind (gusty winds)/thunderstorm/hailstorm with snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C, while in Lahore, it was 9°C and maximum was 24.4°C.
