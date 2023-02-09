PRT starts rescue work in Türkiye

LAHORE:The spokesperson for Rescue Punjab said that Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) has started Urban Search & Rescue operations in Türkiye.

The Pakistan Rescue Team pulled alive from rubble 45-year-old Najeeb in the area of Ad yaman, Türkiye, after a devastating earthquake. After providing medical aid on the spot, he was shifted to hospital.

A 51-member PRT led by its Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer flanked by Team Leader Dr Farhan Khalid, Deputy Team Leader, Muhammad Ahsan, Liaison Officer, Ms Deeba Shahnaz and medical team leader Dr Ali Imam and other members.

The spokesperson stated that Pakistan Rescue Team certified by UN-INSRAG in Urban Search & Rescue is currently conducting its search & rescue operations in the province of Adyaman, Türkiye. The PRT was equipped with advanced rescue search and rescue tools and relief supplies.