Concern over shortage of life saving drugs

LAHORE:While expressing concern over the deteriorating health situation in the country, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Punjab has lamented that on the one hand, the news of the closure of the health card is echoing, while medicines, especially life-saving drugs, were disappearing from markets on the other.
In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, PMA, Punjab chapter General Secretary Dr Kamran Ahmed said that the medicines for heart diseases, equipment used in heart surgery i.e. bypass surgery, such as oxygenator, valve and other equipment were not available, which has increased the hardships of the patients. Expressing concern over this whole situation, PMA Punjab has appealed to the government for the immediate availability of all these medicines and medical supplies.
