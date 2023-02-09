Price magistrate suspended over absence

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore ordered the DC Lahore to suspend the Price Magistrate concerned for his absence during the morning auction at Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market.

Commissioner also directed to issue a warning to other officials who were found absent from their duties, including the secretary market committee. Commissioner Lahore made a surprise visit to Badami Bagh Fruit and Vegetable Market and found the staff concerned of district administration absent from their duties. It is pertinent to mention that only the DC Lahore Rafia Haider was informed about the surprise visit of Commissioner Lahore. The Commissioner found that the Assistant Commissioner and Secretary Market Committee were absent from their duties while the office of the market committee was also found locked.

Commissioner directed the DC Lahore to suspend the Price Magistrate concerned for his absence during the morning auction at Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market. He also warned other officials who were found absent from their duties, including the secretary market committee. He made it clear that secretary market committee, price control magistrate and the AC concerned should be present at every auction in the future. He directed the DC Lahore to make a duty roster in this regard.

Commissioner said that child labour laws should not be violated in fruit and vegetable market Badami Bagh. Next action will be taken against the contractor. He monitored the fruit auctions in the market and issued instructions. Later, the Commissioner visited LWMC’s Bhati Gate dumping site where he found the similar situation. Meanwhile, he also chaired a meeting of MCL about implementation of building by-laws and complaints of citizens regarding difficulties in getting their building maps approved.

Commissioner said that he would send teams for a surprise check at the e-service centres so that there should be no delay in getting the maps approved within 30 days. He ordered a crackdown on encroachments.