Centre, caretakers play with Constitution: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan called on former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Wednesday.

In the meeting, concern was expressed over the governors for not giving the election date. Former ministers Raja Basharat, Bao Rizwan, Hafiz Mumtaz and PML leader Zain Bhatti were also present in the meeting.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the federal government, caretakers setup and the governors are playing with the Constitution, those deviating from the Constitution would be committing breaking of the Constitution, gang of PDM is afraid of facing Imran Khan in the election, today political opponents are being disappeared or got arrested in false cases, Amir Saeed Rawn remained disappeared for one week, Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti is still disappeared.

He said that PDM’s so-called governance has ruined the economy, Shehbaz Sharif is fond of foreign tours only, show-offs of Shehbaz Sharif are being exposed, he has established the record of having the largest cabinet in the history, he is begging from the world and showering on the ministers.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the caretaker government instead of holding the election was busy in pushing the political opponents to the wall, guests of two and half months should remain in their constitutional limits; otherwise, the law would take its own course, the caretaker government instead of holding election was doing all that which was not its mandate, he concluded.