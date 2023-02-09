Ad hoc recruitment by previous govt to be probed: minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir visited Punjab Health Facilities Management Company and Punjab AIDS Control Programme on Wednesday. The CEO Dr Asim Altaf and PD PACP Dr Farooq received the minister.

The minister said that the recruitment on ad hoc basis in the previous regime would thoroughly be inquired and culprits be brought to justice. A comprehensive mechanism is under way for welfare of PHFMC employees, he added. He said that only regular and contract doctors would be allowed to conduct MLC in the health facilities. The training for doctors in this regard would be arranged through Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The minister was briefed that around 13,130 health facilities are working under the PHFMC in 14 districts and pool of doctors for MLC training was being designed shortly. Later, the minister, during visit to Punjab AIDS Control Programme, went round of the all departments and sought briefing over their performance. He said that better delivery service by the PACP has resulted in reducing deaths in HIV cases in Punjab. He maintained that 100 seats in PACP would soon be filled after completing all codal formalities. Dr Jamal Nasir said that all DHQ hospitals had quality HIV centres to provide healthcare and counselling service to HIV patients. Earlier, the minister paid surprise visits to THQ Hospital Bhera, TB hospital and DHQ hospital, Sargodha and reviewed the medical facilities being extended to the patients.

He also directed to install biomedical equipment in the hospitals and make them function. “The health teams have been constituted to inspect all the health facilities,” he added.