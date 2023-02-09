Suspect driving car with flag, blue light arrested

LAHORE:A suspect driving a luxury car with national flag, blue light and misbehaving a traffic patrolling officer was arrested in the Shadman area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the suspect identified as Ammar was riding a luxury car with a Pakistani flag and blue light fixed to it. A traffic patrolling officer on Jail Road signalled to stop him. However, the suspect sped up the vehicle. He was intercepted after being followed.

The suspect tried to pressurise the officer by misbehaving. He was arrested and handed over to Shadman police. A case was registered against him. A similar case was also registered against him in North Cantonment police station.

Guard shot at: A security guard was shot at and injured by his colleague in Chuhng on Wednesday. Reportedly, two security guards Mustafa and Aslam were performing duty at an office. On the day of the incident, they had exchanged harsh words with each other. The suspect Mustafa was so frustrated over it that he opened fire at Aslam. He was shifted to hospital. Police registered a case.

Meanwhile, Defence C police have arrested two suspects involved in firing in the air. The arrested suspects were identified as Jameel Khan and Muhammad Ahmad. They resorted to firing to induce fear among the general public. Police registered a case against them and recovered a pistol, riffle and magazines from their custody. They reportedly had offered resistance.

BIKE THIEVES: Badami Bagh police arrested two members of a bike thief gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Ramzan alias Jani and Usman. Police recovered two bikes and mobile phones from their custody. The suspects would use a master key to unlock the bikes before stealing.

Meanwhile, four suspected proclaimed offenders were arrested by Samanabad police. They were identified as Azhar, Mubashir, Zafar and Aslam. They were wanted by Sheikhupura, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Johar Town and Township police.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,080 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,155 were injured.