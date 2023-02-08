APC postponed

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the All Parties Conference (APC) convened on Thursday (February 9) had been postponed and the new date would be announced after consultation with the allies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz set up a relief fund to help the earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, appealing to people, particularly businessmen and philanthropists, to donate generously for the purpose. The decision was taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by the premier.

It was also decided that the federal government employees of grade 18 to 22 would donate one-day salary for the distressed Turkish people.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that Turkiye had been at the forefront to support the people of Pakistan after the unprecedented floods hit the country in 2022.

“The Pakistani nation would not leave their Turkish brethren alone in this hour of ordeal,” he said. He told the cabinet members that besides relief goods, rescue teams were immediately sent to Turkiye to support the relief activities.

He assured that Pakistan would extend every-possible support to the people of Turkiye and Syria and the whole Pakistani nation stood by the suffering people.

The prime minister mentioned his Monday’s telephonic interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he conveyed condolences and assured all-out support.

He told the meeting that the PIA and PAF flights as well as rescue teams, doctors and paramedics had been sent to Turkiye. Moreover, the supply of relief goods will continue, he added.

Later a relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye was formally established under the direction of the prime minister. A notification in this regard was issued by the office of the Controller General of Accounts. The fund G-12166 was created under the title “PM’s Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims”.

According to sources, the visit was cancelled in late Tuesday night due to preoccupation of authorities concerned in Turkiye.