Elahi holds meeting with legal team

LAHORE: Former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with his legal team here on Tuesday.

Senior lawyers Mohsin Murtaza, Khubaib Zaman Baloch, Waseem Sindhu, Tayyab Usman and Asif Hafeez attended the meeting. Raja Basharat, Sajid Bhatti, Baoo Rizwan, Dr Tanvir, Maqsood Sulehria, Tariq Bajwa and Zulfiqar Ghumman were also present.

The meeting deliberated on illegal measures of the caretaker government, stoppage of development projects by it and arrests of political opponents and decided the future strategy. It decided to approach court against the unconstitutional and illegal measures of the caretaker government.

Elahi said: “We condemn the arrest of Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti from Sindh and raid in Lahore on his official residence. The caretaker government is violating the sanctity of “chadar aur chardeevari”. He said the caretaker setup was busy only with vindictive activities. People would take revenge for the vindictive activities of the caretaker government in elections and respond through power of vote. The caretaker setup is playing with the Constitution and law and running away from holding elections. The rulers are afraid of giving the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14, but till now the governor was not giving the date for elections. He hoped that the court verdict in this regard would be historic. The PDM has no work other than implementing the agenda of victimization. Shehbaz Sharif and the PDM have ruined the economy and their so-called expertise stands exposed. Shehbaz has experience of only show-offs and the whole world has seen his inefficient governance.