Six-member scrutiny body formed to pick HEC ED

KARACHI: Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has established a 6-member scrutiny committee to make the appointment process of the Executive Director (ED) transparent.

The convener member of the commission is Dr Akram Sheikh, while the members include NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Sheikh Ayaz University Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Education Ministry Joint Secretary Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Nayatel CEO Wahaj us Sraj is included, while HEC Director HRM Qazi Abid Iqbal will be the Secretary.

The position of Executive Director in the HEC is very important and it is the Principal Accounting Officer, but for the last three years no permanent appointment could be made to this post and for the fifth time an application has been made for this post, in response to which a record 161 applications have been received so far.

It is likely that the process of appointment of the Executive Director of HEC will be completed in the same month and this appointment will be for a period of four years.