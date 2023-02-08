Fire erupts in Blue Area plaza

Islamabad: A fire broke out in a commercial building on Tuesday in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Blue Area as the rescue officials and fire brigades reached the area and doused the fire. According to ICT administration’s spokesperson, the fire erupted in a residential flat located in a plaza. "The cause of the fire is not known yet," he said and informed that the deputy commissioner ICT was monitoring the situation and no casualties had been reported.
