Commemoration of Constitution Advisory panel proposes two-day convention

ISLAMABAD: In the maiden meeting of the Parliamentary Advisory Committee on the commemoration of the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Convener Senator Main Raza Rabbani proposed holding a joint sitting of the Parliament, printing and distributing pocket-sized copies of the Constitution, and organizing a two-day convention.

He also endorsed the suggestion of a monument and the integration of the Constitution into the educational curriculum after consulting relevant stakeholders. The first meeting of the Parliamentary Advisory Committee on the commemoration of the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan was presided by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and attended by prominent parliamentarians and government officials.

While addressing the meeting, Rabbani highlighted the significance of the Constitution and the reasons for commemorating it. He said the committee would work diligently to pay tribute to the pioneers of the Constitution and to engage the public with the document’s history and significance.

Ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar proposed a national commemoration that includes all segments of the society, a wreath-laying ceremony at the democracy monument at Parliament, and an event to recognize and honor all those involved in the making and protection of the Constitution. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb suggested integrating the Constitution into the educational curriculum through legislation, a nationwide quiz competition regarding the Constitution, and utilizing digital media to raise awareness among the masses.

MNA Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani proposed spreading awareness through mobile messages, while Ms. Wajiha Qamar suggested utilizing digital spaces to engage citizens. Zafarullah Khan, a special invitee, also made valuable contributions during the meeting.

The National Assembly’s Additional Secretary for Special Initiatives Syed Shamoon Hashmi provided an overview of the proposed activities including photo exhibitions, book displays, painting exhibitions, a three-day international convention, focus discussions, seminars, and other educational and cultural activities. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for February 21, 2023.