NA panel directs: FBR to pay remaining amount deducted from Naulong Dam

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to pay remaining amount deducted from the account of the Naulong Dam.

The committee which met with Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the chair was informed that FBR had deducted Rs 1,916 million from the account of the Naulong Dam in 2018-19. The amount was actually granted for construction of the dam through PSDP.

Due to the deduction the Naulong Dam could not be constructed. So, different fora directed FBR to repay the amount. The FBR chairman, in a previous meeting of the Standing Committee, had said that the amount was being paid to WAPDA and necessary documentation was completed.

The Ministry of Water Resources said that Rs. 1270 million had been paid back to WAPDA but the rest of the amount was yet to be paid. So, the Standing Committee directed that the remaining amount may also be paid to WAPDA, forthwith.

The committee also directed that the FBR chairman to attend the next meeting in person and submit the compliance report.

The Standing Committee was informed that distribution of Indus water was made under the supervision of Indus River System Authority (IRSA). But Balochistan is not receiving its due shares. The representative of Sindh said that they had a technical problem at Sukkur because they cannot release water from Sukkur unless a certain level of water is achieved.

As Guddu is concerned, they release water at Guddu. But they do not receive the due share of water at Guddu. The Standing Committee was informed by IRSA that there were two solutions; one is for short term and the other is long term. According to the short term solution it was suggested that staff of Irrigation Departments of Sindh and Punjab should sit at Panj Nand, Taunsa and Guddu on a reciprocal basis and they should report the discharge of water and its measurement jointly.

Moreover, the reports may also be verified on actual measurement basis from time to time. Whereas, for long run, a Telemetry System is being placed at seven points which shall be helpful for accurate measurement of water discharge.

The Standing Committee was of the view that it is an old issue and it should be addressed by the IRSA, forthwith. So, IRSA should submit a written report to address the issue permanently. Moreover, the Standing Committee directed that installation of telemetry system should be made rapidly.