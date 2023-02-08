‘Biggest-ever’ delegation from Pakistan attends international technology forum in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: The “biggest ever” delegation of Pakistani companies is participating in the LEAP tech convention being held in Saudi Arabia from February 6-9, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and the country’s embassy in Riyadh have said.

LEAP 2023 is a global tech event that aims to bring together the world’s leading companies, innovators and experts “to discover new ideas, build new partnerships, and connect with inspiring mentors and investors and tap into the limitless potential of tech to build a positive future,” the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement on Monday.

“Discover the best of Pakistani tech at #LEAP23. Don’t miss out on Pakistan’s biggest-ever delegation to attend one of the landmark #tech events of the year,” P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan said on Twitter.

Eighteen top Pakistani IT and telecom companies and 10 startups are attending LEAP this year in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and P@SHA.

The companies work in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), block chain and crypto, robotics, 3D printing, space and satellites biotech, quantum, fintech, 5G, open source, unmanned systems and data services.The Pakistan Trade Mission in Riyadh is facilitating all visiting Pakistan companies and Azhar Ali Dahar, Minister Trade and Investment, has organized a series of business engagements and business-to-business sessions for the Pakistani delegates with the Riyadh Chambers and Saudi Federation of Chambers as well as major Saudi IT firms.“The effort is concentrated toward representing Pakistan as a Tech Destination and shine the light on IT export potential of Pakistan,” the embassy in Riyadh said.

Pakistan’s IT industry grew by 77 percent in 2022, while IT exports rose 15- percent during the fiscal years 2019-22. IT exports earned $2.6 billion in FY2022 alone.