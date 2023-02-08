Handcuffed suspect escapes from court

MULTAN: Due to alleged negligence of police, a man arrested for serious crimes including murder escaped from a court here on Tuesday, wearing handcuffs, a police officer said.

The accused, Waqas alias Kashi, escaped custody by duping policemen during his appearance in the court. After his escape, police officers rushed to the courtroom. The accused has been named in cases of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons registered by the Muzaffarabad Police Station. He is accused of killing Abdul Ghaffar last year.

Lawyers say police handcuffs are poor in quality and easy to break. Police sources say several police stations in the city have informed the city police officer about non-availability of handcuffs. Advocate Waqas Dogar and Rana Waqar Hussain are pursuing the case on behalf of the accused.

Kashi was to be produced before the district magistrate on Tuesday in an attempted murder case. City Police Officer Mansoorul Haq Rana has ordered a case against the accused and action against the cops responsible for his escape.