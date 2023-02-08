IGP directs cops to go after terrorists

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday directed the police officers to adopt aggressive policing by going after the terrorists.

He also ordered withdrawal of police guards from the personalities, who did not face any serious threat. The police chief directed the regional and district police heads to prepare lists of the policemen deployed with people, who were not entitled or who did not face any serious threat and send the cops to the Central Police Office in Peshawar so that they could be deployed at the right place for improving law and order.

Presiding over a video link conference of police high-ups at CPO, the IGP said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was fighting the terrorists at the frontlines. Additional IGPs Investigation, headquarters, operations, commandant elite force, FRP, DIGs Special Branch, headquarters, investigation, CTD, SSU, CCPO Peshawar, RPO Mardan and SSP Operations attended the meeting while all RPOs and DPOs participated from their respective place of command.

The police chief said the KP police force jawans had a high spirit of sacrifice and they faced every eventuality with determination. He directed the police officials to lead the jawans in the field with professionalism and faith and eliminate the terrorists at any cost.

The IGP said that there was no room for negligence and the unprecedented sacrifices of the police should not go waste, adding the police must take revenge for the blood of their colleagues.

They were also directed to conduct security audits of different vulnerable places and installations in their respective jurisdiction and install biometric systems in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority. They were directed to strictly implement the police operational guidelines issued by the CPO from time to time and fully abide by the law.