Korangi to get 1,350-bed hospital providing free treatment: Sindh CM

Islamabad: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said his government in partnership with the Indus Hospital will establish a 1,350-bed hospital on 20 acres in Korangi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Indus Hospital Blood Transfusion Services Centre at the health facility’s new building in Korangi, Shah said the 1,350-bed hospital is a Rs24 billion project.

“We have already paid our half of the amount, and if the project is completed within three years, I will pay the remaining amount,” he said, following which Indus Hospital founding president Prof Dr Abdul Bari assured him that it will be completed by 2026.

The CM said the hospital will provide free treatment, and using the latest technology operate tele-clinics for the convenience of the poor patients who have to travel from different parts of the province and the country.

He said his government is working with the Indus Hospital in Badin where they are running the District Headquarters Hospital successfully. “The hospital is so great that people from the entire belt go there for treatment.”

He urged Dr Bari to take over a few more hospitals in other districts and turn them into state-of-the-art facilities for the poor of those areas. Dr Bari assured the CM of working with him for the ailing people of the province.

Shah also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Deaf Reach Campus and the Bachelor of Arts convocation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He said on the occasion that his government in the valuable partnership with Deaf Reach is imparting education and training to differently-abled children.

“This is a noble cause in which the founder of Deaf Reach, Mr Richard Geary, and his team have extended a very helpful hand to the Sindh government.”The CM admitted being overwhelmed to have met these differently-talented students at Deaf Reach who have graduated in the BA programme and those who are sitting in the classrooms.

“It is the vision of my government to provide ample opportunities for growth to persons with disabilities,” he said, adding that Deaf Reach as partners has expanded their vision, and thanked them for helping the government achieve this goal together.

He also said he was impressed with the facilities that deaf students are being provided by Deaf Reach. He mentioned seeing their digital sign language learning programme.“It is a unique resource that will help build capacity for not only students but teachers and parents as well, and hopefully, that it is going to deliver an amazing impact in the near future.”

Shah said he was proud of Deaf Reach with their six schools in the province, and urged them to enhance and strengthen the partnership further in other districts such as Larkana and Hyderabad.

He also urged the corporate sector to open their doors to inclusivity and provide more opportunities to deaf youth for employment. “My government has already allocated a separate quota for differently-abled persons in government jobs, and we will offer jobs to recently graduated students.”

He said the building of Deaf Reach in Gulistan-e-Jauhar has the capacity to have two more floors, which he announced his government will build to accommodate more students.Geary told him he has to bring to his centre for learning the over 100,000 children with hearing impairment living across the province. He lauded the support and cooperation of the CM for being a propelling force behind the successful operation of the centre. Shah also handed the graduates their degrees, and congratulated them and their parents.