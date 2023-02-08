Alkhidmat Foundation team leaves for Turkiye

LAHORE: A medical team of Alkhidmat Foundation is set to leave for Turkiye to take part in relief and rehabilitation activities in quake-hit areas of Turkiye and Syria. According to a press release of Alkhidmat Foundation, the seven-member medical team including two orthopedic surgeons, one general surgeon, two anesthesiologists, one operation theater technician and one nursing team member will distributing hot meals, blankets, mattresses and shelter tents among the victims.

The medical team will also carry necessary equipment and medicines with them for continuing medical operations in the earthquake-affected areas for next two to three weeks. Alkhidmat Foundation’s central board of management held an emergency meeting at Alkhidmat Complex presided over by President Alkhidmat Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rahman immediately after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. President Alkhidmat said that whenever there was an emergency in Pakistan, brothers and sisters from Turkiye generously helped us, and now it is our retrospective duty to support them in this hour of difficulty.­