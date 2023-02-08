Ballance second player to score Test tons for two countries

BULAWAYO: Gary Ballance became only the second Test batsman after Kepler Wessels to score a century for two countries, hitting an unbeaten 137 for Zimbabwe against the West Indies in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Needing at least 248 runs in reply to a West Indies´ declaration of 447-6 to avoid a possible follow-on, Zimbabwe declared on 379-9 after the second session on day four of the first Test. That left the hosts trailing by 68 runs after the first innings in their first Test since losing to Bangladesh two years ago.

Batting again, the tourists were 21-0 at the close, giving them a lead of 89 runs going into the final day at the Queens Sports Club.

Harare-born Ballance scored four centuries for England but last played for them in 2017. He switched allegiance to Zimbabwe after being released by Yorkshire having admitted he used racist language to former teammate Azeem Rafiq.

South Africa-born Wessels scored four centuries for Australia and made two more for his homeland when they were readmitted to Test cricket in the 1990s.

Ballance and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta, who made 56 before playing across the line to a short delivery and being bowled by Jason Holder, put on 135 in a brilliant eighth-wicket stand.

Ballance’s innings included two sixes and 12 fours.

Mavuta played a superb back-up role. Having taken five West Indies wickets, he proved equally skilful with the bat and did not hold back when offered scoring chances as he slammed nine fours.

Score Board

West Indies won the toss

West Indies 1st Innings 447/6d

Zimbabwe 1st Innings

Kaia lbw b Joseph 67

Makoni c Mayers b Joseph 33

Chibhabha c †Da Silva b Motie 9

Ervine (c) b Brathwaite 13

Ballance not out 137

Tsiga † lbw b Joseph 2

Evans c †Da Silva b Roach 7

Masakadza c Mayers b Motie 15

Mavuta b Holder 56

Nyauchi c †Da Silva b Holder 13

Ngarava not out 19

Extras (b 2, lb 5, nb 1) 8

Total: 125 Ov (RR: 3.03) 379/9d

Fall of wickets: 1-63, 2-84, 3-114, 4-128, 5-132, 6-147, 7-192, 8-327, 9-341

Bowling: Kemar Roach 15-4-35-1, Alzarri Joseph 26-2-75-3, Kyle Mayers 10-4-22-0, Gudakesh Motie 33-10-110-2, Jason Holder 17-2-55-2, Roston Chase 14-1-45-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 5-1-12-1, Raymon Reifer 3-0-7-0, Jermaine Blackwood 2-0-11-0

West Indies 2nd Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite (c) not out 11

Tagenarine Chanderpaul not out 10

Extras 0

Total: 13 Ov (RR: 1.61) 21

Bowling: Victor Nyauchi 5-3-4-0, Wellington Masakadza 6-2-11-0, Brad Evans 2-1-6-0

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Paul Reiffel