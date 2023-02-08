DCs asked to decide all pending cases within one month

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has given one month time to deputy commissioners (DCs) to decide all pending revenue-related cases. The commissioner has also ordered to decide fresh cases in one year otherwise strict action would be taken against concerned officers.

He stated this while addressing participants of a revenue-related meeting in his office here on Tuesday.

Public welfare is possible only if administrative officers spend more of their time in the field than in the office, he said. Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha directed the deputy commissioners across the division that no Patwari will be given further postings until their revenue initiatives including Digital Girdavari, block khewats, etc are not completed. In fact, a departmental inquiry will be initiated against them. Moreover, those Patwaris whose Jamma Bandi is not completed yet should be suspended. He directed that the districts in which Dehi Markaz Malls have not been completed as per the target should be completed and activated in the next fifteen days. Liaqat Ali Chatha further said that all deputy commissioners are given one month's time and after this period no case older than one year should remain pending in their court.

In the meeting, Additional Commissioner Revenue Kanza Murtaza, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Quratul Ain Malik, and other relevant government officials were present. Commissioner Rawalpindi further said that we are revenue officers and our utmost priority should be that revenue-related matters be resolved soon. He directed DCs to conduct Awami Khidmat Revenue Kutcherry in a genuine manner so that people can trust them. Liaqat Ali Chatha said that before the transfer of any patwari make sure that the records of both the Perth Sarkar and Perth Patwar are complete and available. He said our top preference should be facilitating people without any delay and making things easy for them.