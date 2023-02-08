Streetperformers to be given ‘legal status’

Islamabad : The local administration has decided to issue licenses to street performers that would give them legal status and help them earn a livelihood under specific rules and conditions.

According to the details, the issue of street performers like ‘Golden Man’ and ‘Silver Man’ caught the attention of the local administration as the police department took action against them time and again due to security reasons.

The visitors at the markets also raised their concerns when some street performers suddenly appeared outside shops and other areas carrying fake guns and pistols. So the relevant authorities took notice and stopped them from doing such acts. These people made a number of requests to the local administration and sought permission to work at different locations of the federal capital. The details showed that all of them would have to apply for license and only those would be facilitated who would fulfil all the requirements.

It is pertinent to mention here that street performers and entertainers have to go through auditions to get license/permits in various countries. The local administration is yet to decide whether it should also conduct auditions of street performers before issuing them licenses. The administration will have the authority to cancel license/permit of any of the street performers who will be found violating rules and conditions. They will not be allowed to use replicas of guns, pistols, and other weapons as it can promote violence in society, especially among young kids. An official has said “The street performers and entertainers are very much part of the society in many countries. They do not beg for money and instead earn a livelihood by performing before the people.”

“It will help remove beggary and encourage people to earn money through their skills. The licenses will be issued to give them legal status in the society,” he said.