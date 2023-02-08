Paintings exhibition at PNCA

Islamabad: A painting exhibition was organised by the Pakistan National Council of Arts and Kinnaird College for Women in which 14 talented artists of the country participated.

The event was held at Art Gallery No 6, where painting samples by artists were decorated in a very orderly and beautiful manner. The exhibition was inaugurated by Bulgarian ambassador Irina Gancheva. The exhibition was attended by school students and people from other schools of thought in large numbers.

After the opening of the exhibition, the guests who came to the exhibition saw the artwork with great enthusiasm and appreciated the artworks. The Bulgarian ambassador appreciated artworks and said the paintings gave out special messages in their own silent language.