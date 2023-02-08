Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ boy

MANSEHRA: The police arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting a boy after civil society organisations staged protests against the incident.

“The accused trapped a 12-year-old boy, who was working with a local barbeque vendor, in a room and sexually assaulted him,” Aurangzeb Khan, the SHO City Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday.

The traders, activists of Youth Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tehreek-i-Inqala-i-Sooba Hazara and Jamaat-Islami Youth held a protest demonstration and demanded the arrest of the accused.

The incident, according to the FIR, happened at about 10pm on Friday (Feb 3) when the accused ordered a barbeque and asked the victim to deliver it at the gate of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where he was on duty for collecting the parking lot fee.

The police arrested the accused, Kashif Raza, and produced him before a local court and got his two-day physical remand.

The accused has been booked under section 377 of Ppc and Child Protection Act 53.

Shabbir Hussain Shah, a member of the Youth Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said such heinous crimes against the children were unacceptable at any cost and it was why they held protests.

The senior vice-president of the central trader’s body, Sheikh Kamran Iqbal said that police should ensure exemplary punishment for the accused to end such crimes against children in the society as a whole.