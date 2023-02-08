Rickshaw driver shot dead

LAHORE:A 30-year-old rickshaw driver was murdered by the unidentified suspects in the Green Town area. The victim was identified as Amjad Irshad. The unidentified suspects had shot him in his head. A police team removed the body to morgue. In another incident, Sattukatla police arrested two members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Nadeem and Abdul Hameed. Police registered a case.

ARRESTED: Two suspects were arrested for driving a car rashly while being drunk in the Faisal Town area. The suspects identified as Moon Maseeh and Sunny Maseeh were allegedly driving a four-wheeler rashly. On suspicion, a traffic inspector signalled to stop them. However, they sped up. Police officials chased and found them drunk. Police registered a case against them.