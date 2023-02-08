‘Textile sector problems to be solved’

LAHORE:A delegation led by Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Hamid Zaman called on caretaker Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer in his office.

He was briefed on problems of electricity connections for textile sector, tax refund and social security. APTMA chairman said that the policy of closure of markets should be made in consultation with the stakeholders regarding the saving of energy. The minister assured him of solving problems of the textile sector. The caretaker minister and SM Tanveer said that the textile sector has a key position in the national economy. The textile sector is also a major source of employment. He said this sector is important in the economy and the problems facing the sector will be solved on priority. SM Tanveer said that the government will not let stop the wheel of the industry in any case.