UHS suspends decision to increase exam fees

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has suspended the decision to increase the examination fees. A statement issued by the UHS spokesperson said that the implementation of the notification issued on January 31 regarding an increase in fees for various examinations has been held in abeyance on the directions of the caretaker minister. He added the decision to increase the exam fees was taken after seven years due to rising expenses. "There is no truth in the news of a 10-fold increase in fees. Foreign experts are paid in dollars for the evaluation of the PhD thesis. Foreign experts are paid 480 dollars for each thesis evaluation", the statement read. Additional expenses are being met by the university from its resources, the statement said and added that while revising the fees, the fee structure of other universities and institutions was kept in mind. It has become difficult to maintain the quality of exams without increasing the remuneration of the examiners. The fees will be reconsidered as per the govt directive, the statement concluded.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired an important meeting at Lahore Board...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Iram Amin has been...
LAHORE:The welfare branch of Punjab Police, under the directions of IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has issued Rs80...
LAHORE: Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to...
LAHORE:Secretary School Education Department Punjab Faisal Fareed visited Punjab Education Foundation here on...
Comments