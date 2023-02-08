UK cop jailed for life over serial rapes

LONDON: A UK judge on Tuesday sentenced a former policeman to life in jail, with a minimum term of 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in the latest case to shame London´s Metropolitan Police force.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb handed David Carrick 36 life sentences for a “monstrous” string of 71 sexual offences against 12 women. She said Carrick, whose crimes included 48 rapes, represented a “grave danger to women” which would “last indefinitely”.

Carrick, 48, a long-serving officer, will serve three decades behind bars before he can be considered for parole. The case comes as the Met has vowed to end a culture of misogyny and lax vetting highlighted by the rape and murder of a young woman who was snatched off the street by a serving police officer in March 2021.

Anger and distrust towards the police has mounted since the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard during the pandemic by Wayne Couzens who has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Carrick and Couzens served in the same armed unit protecting MPs and foreign diplomats. Cheema-Grubb said Carrick had “brazenly raped and sexually assaulted” his victims, believing himself to be “untouchable” due to his position which afforded him “exceptional powers to coerce and control”.

Only a sentence of life imprisonment could reflect “the gravity” of his crimes, she added. Since the crimes of Carrick and Couzens were uncovered, a string of other cases involving police officers have also come to light.