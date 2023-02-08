15 dead in landslides in southern Peru

LIMA: Landslides in southern Peru have left at least 15 people dead, 20 injured and two missing, authorities said on Tuesday, warning that the toll from the disaster could rise.
“The number of people dead so far has risen to 15,” said the directorate of the National Civil Defence Institute in the Arequipa region, where mud and rock slides began on Sunday as a result of torrential rains. Hardest hit were four villages in an area called Nicolas Valcarcel, where heavy rains had been falling since Sunday. Arequipa governor Rohel Sanchez told Canal N television “the situation in these four towns is really bad.”
