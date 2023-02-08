Spain lifts face mask rule for public transport

MADRID: People in Spain will no longer have to wear face masks on public transport, the government said on Tuesday, ending one of the country´s last remaining rules against the coronavirus pandemic.
The rule requiring mask wearing on trains, buses and ferries will expire Wednesday but will still apply in hospitals, health centres and care homes, Health Minister Carolina Darias said. The measure is possible because Spain´s Covid-19 “epidemiological situation is enormously stable at the moment,” she told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting.
MADRID: A Moroccan man sustained serious injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate in...
PARIS: The health of Bernard Phelan, a French-Irish prisoner in Iran who last month suspended a dry hunger strike, is...
ATHENS: Three migrants died and more than 20 were feared missing after a second boat sank off the coast of Greece in...
BANGKOK: Rescuers on Tuesday retrieved a toddler who fell down a 13-metre well in remote rural Thailand, after an...
SEOUL: A Seoul court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday holding the South Korean government accountable for a...
CONCEPCIAN, Chile: Forest fires that have killed 26 people and left thousands homeless in south-central Chile in the...
Comments