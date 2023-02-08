Spain lifts face mask rule for public transport

MADRID: People in Spain will no longer have to wear face masks on public transport, the government said on Tuesday, ending one of the country´s last remaining rules against the coronavirus pandemic.

The rule requiring mask wearing on trains, buses and ferries will expire Wednesday but will still apply in hospitals, health centres and care homes, Health Minister Carolina Darias said. The measure is possible because Spain´s Covid-19 “epidemiological situation is enormously stable at the moment,” she told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting.