Murdered candidate wins Ecuador mayorship

QUITO: A mayoral candidate killed on the eve of local elections in Ecuador won his race, officials announced, in a country rocked by a dramatic increase in criminal violence.
Omar Menendez, 41, was elected mayor of the western coastal town of Puerto Lopez just hours after he was shot dead, according to results announced on Tuesday by the National Electoral Council (CNE.) There had been no time to remove his name and photo from the ballot, and he will be replaced in the job by a person designated by his party, under Ecuadoran law.
