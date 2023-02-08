UK father guilty of manslaughter of obese disabled teen

LONDON: A jury on Tuesday found a British man guilty of manslaughter after his disabled 16-year-old daughter died at home suffering from obesity and living in horrific conditions.
Kaylea Titford, who had hydrocephalus and spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Wales, weighing 22 stone 13 pounds and lying on soiled toilet pads made for house-training puppies, the court heard.
Spina bifida is a condition that develops in the womb, causing spinal and neurological problems. It can also cause hydrocephalus, or a build-up of fluid on the brain. Titford, who used a wheelchair, died in October 2020 after suffering inflammation and infected ulcers due to her obesity and immobility. Maggots were found on her body, the jury heard.
Welsh police said these conditions “were abhorrent, and indicated shocking neglect over a prolonged period of time, both environmentally and physically”. Her father Alun Titford, a 45-year-old removals worker, was convicted of her manslaughter by gross negligence, after pleading not guilty at Mold Crown Court in north Wales.
MADRID: A Moroccan man sustained serious injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate in...
PARIS: The health of Bernard Phelan, a French-Irish prisoner in Iran who last month suspended a dry hunger strike, is...
ATHENS: Three migrants died and more than 20 were feared missing after a second boat sank off the coast of Greece in...
BANGKOK: Rescuers on Tuesday retrieved a toddler who fell down a 13-metre well in remote rural Thailand, after an...
SEOUL: A Seoul court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday holding the South Korean government accountable for a...
CONCEPCIAN, Chile: Forest fires that have killed 26 people and left thousands homeless in south-central Chile in the...
Comments