Tunisia president fires foreign minister

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday fired the country´s top diplomat -- the fourth minister to lose his post this year in the politically divided nation.
Nabil Ammar, Tunisia´s ambassador to the European Union, will replace Othman Jerandi as foreign minister, the presidency said in a statement on its official website, without providing a reason for the move.
Saied has already replaced his trade, agriculture and education ministers this year, but Jerandi, who had served as foreign minister since September 2020, is the most senior official to lose his post.
MADRID: A Moroccan man sustained serious injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate in...
PARIS: The health of Bernard Phelan, a French-Irish prisoner in Iran who last month suspended a dry hunger strike, is...
ATHENS: Three migrants died and more than 20 were feared missing after a second boat sank off the coast of Greece in...
BANGKOK: Rescuers on Tuesday retrieved a toddler who fell down a 13-metre well in remote rural Thailand, after an...
SEOUL: A Seoul court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday holding the South Korean government accountable for a...
CONCEPCIAN, Chile: Forest fires that have killed 26 people and left thousands homeless in south-central Chile in the...
Comments