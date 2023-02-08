Tunisia president fires foreign minister

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday fired the country´s top diplomat -- the fourth minister to lose his post this year in the politically divided nation.

Nabil Ammar, Tunisia´s ambassador to the European Union, will replace Othman Jerandi as foreign minister, the presidency said in a statement on its official website, without providing a reason for the move.

Saied has already replaced his trade, agriculture and education ministers this year, but Jerandi, who had served as foreign minister since September 2020, is the most senior official to lose his post.