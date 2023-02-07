Private guards cannot use LEAs uniforms: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of the practice of wearing uniforms by private security guards of some political leaders similar to the official uniforms of law enforcing agencies (LEAs) and directed the relevant officials to take steps to curb the practice.

A handout said he directed chief Secretary, inspector general of police and the Home Department to ensure that uniforms of all private security guards were totally different from those of the LEAs official uniforms.

“Such a practice on the part of private security guards is not only illegal but also creates confusion for the LEAs personnel. This could lead to any untoward incident which requires timely steps to be prevented,” he added.