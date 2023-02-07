PBC questions protocol to bring Musharraf’s body

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday raised questions over the provision of extraordinary protocol for the repatriation of the body of former president Pervez Musharraf to Pakistan, saying that he was an absconder from Pakistani courts and should not be given official protocol as a convicted person.

In a statement issued here, Vice-Chairman Haroorur Rashid and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), expressed their condolences to General Pervez Musharaf’s family on his death.

They did, however, express grave concern over the provision of an extraordinary protocol for the repatriation of Pervez Musharaf’s body to Pakistan by sending a special plane to the UAE on the backs of taxpayers in the country and causing a significant loss to the national exchequer, especially given the current economic conditions. “He usurped power after the October 1999 coup and ruled Pakistan as the former army chief and then President of Pakistan until 2008 while abrogating the Constitution,” they said. They said that Pervez Musharaf subverted the Constitution twice, first in October 1999 and again on November 3, 2007, by imposing emergency rule and holding the Constitution in abeyance and suspending it. “The special court had awarded him the death sentence in the high treason case under Article 6 for abrogating the Constitution,” they said, adding that he was an absconder from Pakistani courts and hence should not be given official protocol as a convicted person.

Haroornur Rashid and Hassan Raza Pasha said that the Pakistan Bar Council had filed an appeal against Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, which is still pending with the Supreme Court. They paid tribute to the late Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, former chief justice, of Peshawar High Court, for his historic judgment in the high treason case against Pervez Musharraf.

They said that the Pakistan Bar Council and legal fraternity had always resisted unconstitutional steps by usurpers. “The institution of the army is very dear to the people of Pakistan as the defender of the homeland, and it should perform its duties and functions prescribed under the Constitution of Pakistan and should not violate its oath,” they said. They said that the legal community is committed, as usual, to striving to protect the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary, and the rule of law in the country.