No consensus yet on name for KP’s new IGP

PESHAWAR: There is uncertainty as to whether the police command in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being changed under the interim setup or the incumbent one will continue till elections to deal with the challenge of terrorism.

In Punjab the chief secretary and the inspector general of police (IGP) were replaced last month after the provincial assembly there was dissolved and a caretaker setup installed. A number of district and regional heads of police and administration in Punjab were changed recently.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief secretary was changed a few days back while no decision has been taken so far as to whether the incumbent IGP will to continue to hold the post or he is to be replaced.

“Any notification in this regard will clear the situation whether it is about the continuity of the incumbent setup or decision about any replacement,” said an official, adding more attention was needed to deal with the street crimes and uproot terrorism and instead of any other issue. A number of officers have been considered by the federal government, political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others concerned in the past weeks for posting as the IGP. However, no name could be finalized for one or the other reason.

“Initially six officers, four of them belonging to KP, were considered by the stakeholders for the top slot of KP police. A couple of the officers declined the offer till they are given a free hand, assured zero political interference as well as coordination and support provided by all the concerned institutions to take bold decisions for improving law and order during the current situation,” sources told The News.

It was learnt that three of those considered for the top slot either had already served KP or were currently posted against the IGP position. The sources said that consensus could not be developed on naming a provincial police chief for various reasons and that is why the appointment was delayed despite new Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal has already been appointed in the province.

After the much delay, there were also some unconfirmed reports that the current setup was likely to continue for some time as the incumbent IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari was already dealing with the issue of terrorism. Police have repulsed several attacks in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

“Whoever leads the KP Police, the situation requires the IGP and his deputies to aggressively go after the terrorists, ensure merit in posting in all the regions, districts and wings and refuse any political interference in the affairs of the force,” said an official.

He added that apart from boosting the morale of the officers in the field, the police chief will have to take up the issue of lack of resources, manpower in remote districts, police stations and posts that have witnessed more attacks in the last many months.

There are more challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially due to the deteriorating law and order situation. Police are being attacked almost daily in different districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 119 policemen were martyred in attacks during the last year. During the first month of the current year, 82 policemen were martyred and over 200 were wounded in one single incident in the police headquarters.