F-9 park gang rape echoes in NA

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) parliamentarian Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Monday burst into tears on the floor of the National Assembly while condemning the gang-rape of a young woman in F-9 Park.

Raising the tragic issue on a point of order, Chitrali said the government and Islamabad police had failed to protect the lives and properties of people even in the federal capital. “What will be the situation of lawlessness in other parts of the country if our mothers and daughters are not safe in the federal capital?” he asked.

The JI parliamentarian asked why there were no proper security arrangements in a public park in a posh area of Islamabad. Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who was chairing the proceedings, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to present a report on the incident to the House within 24 hours and arrest the culprits so that they could be given an exemplary punishment.

Mohsin Dawar also strongly condemned the incident saying the government has not been able to establish its writ in the federal capital. He also strongly objected to making official arrangements for burial of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf with protocol.

He said it was a matter of shame that official protocol was being given for burial of a man who was convicted by a court on charges of high treason. He said it would amount to making a mockery of law of the land.

“This is the situation in the House today that hardly any member is ready to offer Fateha for Musharraf,” he said. Shaikh Rohail Asghar of PMLN also regretted the gang-rape incident but said it would be useless for the chair to issue any directions to the IG.

“How many times have the senior officials obeyed the directives and rulings of the chair?” he remarked. He said the chair had not been able to ensure the implementation of orders for production of detained MNA Ali Wazir.

He also suggested the chair to seek a report on implementation of directives of the speaker and deputy speaker. He said the chair was helpless that the House offered Fateha for a person (Pervez Musharraf) while it was not able to protect the respect of a parliamentarian (Ali Wazir) and ensure his production in the House. Shaikh Rohail Asghar also pointed out that there was no use of raising an issue like the gang-rape in F-9 Park when no responsible person was sitting in the House.

“Instead of wasting your words, it is better to keep silence,” he said. Meanwhile, the deputy speaker asked the MQM parliamentarian Abubakar to offer Fateha for the departed soul of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf who died in a Dubai hospital on Sunday after prolonged illness.