Wasa starts converting disposal stations to solar power

LAHORE: In a bid to conserve the environment, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has initiated a project to convert its disposal stations to solar power. The project was started under the supervision of Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed and on Monday he paid a surprise visit to Mehmood Booti Disposal Station where the first phase of the project was being implemented.

Talking to media, he said Wasa was moving fast on the highway of innovation and technology. He said an impressive energy management system was introduced in the agency to get rid of heavy electricity bills and this system has entered the final stages. During his visit, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed made a detailed inspection of the solar system being installed at the disposal station.